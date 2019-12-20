



BOSTON (CBS) — Bengals running back Joe Mixon was star-struck when he met Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after New England’s win in Cincinnati last weekend, and let the Twitterverse know how special that post-game handshake was from a player he greatly admires. Mixon also admitted that he was too nervous to ask Brady for his jersey, but Brady saw the message and promised to send one his way.

Brady fulfilled that promise this week, and Mixon showed off his new autographed Brady jersey in the Bengals locker room on Friday. Brady included a note written on his No. 12 on the back of the jersey, calling Mixon “A great player!” and telling him to “keep going.”

If Mixon was giddy after last weekend’s handshake on the field, imagine how he must feel now that he’s got a special jersey — and message — from Brady.

Man I say this in the most humbled way I’m so Blessed to be playing this game. Super Thankful for the https://t.co/eD9G0mRPE1. @TomBrady Best Christmas gift ever. Later Today I’m headed down to the boys and girls club today to give the gift forward today with my own jersey’s. pic.twitter.com/EpBtPSMigq — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) December 20, 2019

Mixon is 19 years younger than Brady, so he was just a kid when the quarterback began his run as the GOAT. Earlier this week, Brady discussed what it means to him to have so many young players look up to him.

“I feel the same way about so many of these young players that inspire me. That guy is one of the great running backs in the league,” Brady said of Mixon on Monday’s The Greg Hill Show on WEEI. “There was a time when I was a young player and I looked up to so many guys. I think now that I’m on the other end of it, I understand kind of how it goes. You see these guys playing on TV, then you meet them, it’s surreal.”

Plenty of players have asked Brady for his jersey after their battles on the field, and the quarterback is always happy to oblige. It’s always nice to see the Patriots quarterback bonding with the next generation of NFL stars.