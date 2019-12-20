BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have added another pitcher to their roster. Boston has claimed righty Chris Mazz off waivers from the New York Mets, the team announced on Friday.
The 30-year-old made his major league debut last season with the Mets, making nine appearances out of the bullpen. He posted a 5.51 ERA over his 16.1 innings, allowing 10 earned runs while striking out 11 and issuing five walks. He closed his season with 4.2 scoreless and hitless innings over his final three appearances.
Mazza was much better in the minor leagues in 2019, making 18 appearances (17 starts) between Double-A and Triple-A. He went 3-5 and posted a 3.61 ERA over his 99.2 innings, striking out 83 while walking 26.
A 27th-round pick by Minnesota in 2011, Mazza has made 157 career minor league appearances (64 starts) in the Twins (2012-15), Marlins (2015-18), Mariners (2018), and Mets (2019) organizations. He is 26-26 with six saves, a 3.21 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in his minor league career.
With Mazza on board, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 40.