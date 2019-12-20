BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a big matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, with a chance to clinch the AFC East and get a little bit closer to a first-round bye. WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming showdown:

– This is the first Saturday regular season game for the Pats since they played on Christmas Eve in 2016. The Patriots beat the Jets that day, 41-3.

– The Pats are 7-0 in regular season Saturday games under Bill Belichick.

– With a win or a tie, the Pats will clinch the AFC East for the 11th consecutive season. It would be their 19th division title since Robert Kraft bought the team.

– A win would give Tom Brady and Bill Belichick their 17th division title, which would be an NFL record.

– This is the 120th meeting between the Pats and the Buffalo Bills, with the Patriots holding a 75-43-1 edge. Those 75 wins are the team’s most against any opponent.

– The Pats have won their last six matchups against the Bills and 34 of the last 39.

– New England is going for their 27th series sweep over Buffalo.

– As head coach of the Patriots, Belichick is 92-30 in the regular season against AFC East opponents.

– Tom Brady owns a 31-3 record record against the Buffalo Bills. It’s the highest win total any quarterback has over any opponent.

– Brady has thrown 69 touchdown passes against the Bills, and has thrown for at least 300 yards 11 times against Buffalo.

– If the Pats win, they will earn their 13th 12-win season since the 1970 merger. That will tie San Francisco for most 12-win seasons during that span.

– If the Pats win, they will add to their NFL record for the most regular season wins in a decade with 125.

– With a W, the Pats will improve to 46-7 against divisional opponents at home since Gillette Stadium opened.

– The Patriots have not allowed a 300-yard passer in 23 straight regular season games.

– With 28 or more points, the Patriots will reach the 400-point threshold on the season for the 13th consecutive year. That is their own NFL record.

– The Pats have blocked four punts in 2019, a franchise record.

– The New England defense has scored five touchdowns this season.

– The Pats defense has 25 interceptions in 14 games, and are four picks away from tying the record for most interceptions in a season during the Belichick era.

– The Pats have held teams to just 40-for-172 on third down, which is a league-best.

– Julian Edelman needs just one catch to break a tie with Wes Welker for most receptions from Tom Brady in his career. Edelman needs nine more catches to record 600 for his career.

– Stephon Gilmore has two pick-sixes this season, and will set a Patriots record if he gets another.

– J.C. Jackson has a pair of two-interception games this season.

– The New England defense have picked off four passes in four different games this season.

– The Pats defense has allowed a league-low 16 total touchdowns this season.

Tune in to Patriots-Bills on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 3:30pm with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is slated for 4:30pm, and after the game, stay tuned for all the reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!