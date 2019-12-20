BOSTON (CBS) – A documentary about convicted murderer and former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is coming to Netflix. The streaming platform released a teaser trailer on Friday for “Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez.”
“From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez,” Netflix tweeted. “How can someone who had everything throw it all away?”
Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5
— Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019
Hernandez was a rising star in New England before he was arrested and convicted in the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. He was also charged in a South End double murder but was acquitted in 2017.
Days after the acquittal, the 27-year-old killed himself in his prison cell.
“My whole body’s shaking right now. . . you know my temper,” Hernandez says in a prison call played in the trailer.
“Killer Inside” comes to Netflix on January 15.