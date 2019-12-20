CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Aaron Hernandez, Boston News, Netflix


BOSTON (CBS) – A documentary about convicted murderer and former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is coming to Netflix. The streaming platform released a teaser trailer on Friday for “Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez.”

“From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez,” Netflix tweeted. “How can someone who had everything throw it all away?”

Hernandez was a rising star in New England before he was arrested and convicted in the 2013 murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. He was also charged in a South End double murder but was acquitted in 2017.

Days after the acquittal, the 27-year-old killed himself in his prison cell.

“My whole body’s shaking right now. . . you know my temper,” Hernandez says in a prison call played in the trailer.

“Killer Inside” comes to Netflix on January 15.

Comments

Leave a Reply