BOSTON (CBS) — Your time to claims some fantasy football glory is running out, but WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche is here to help. Rochie once again has a four-pack of picks as you pick your Week 16 lineup.

But first, let’s take a quick glance back at his picks for Week 15:

Must start: San Francisco RB Rasheed Mostert (14 rushes, 54 yards, TD)

Stay away: Denver QB Drew Lock (18/40, 208 yds, 0 TD, 1 INT)

Worth the Risk: Carolina WR DJ Moore (8 receptions, 113 yards)

Matchup I Loved: Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill (22/36, 279 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 3 rushes, 10 yards, TD)

Who is Rochie telling you to hitch your wagon to this weekend? Here are his picks for Week 16:

Must Start: Seattle QB Russell Wilson vs. Arizona

Wilson has been an MVP-like force for most of the season, especially at home. In six games in Seattle, Wilson has thrown for an average of 288 yards with 16 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions. He’s also only been sacked 11 times compared to 31 times on the road (in 8 games). Over its past four games, Arizona has given up an average of 313 yards and 2.5 passing touchdown per game.

Stay Away: Any Cleveland TE vs. Baltimore

This was driven completely by the Ravens defense. Last week in a loss to Arizona, Browns TE Ricky Seals-Jones caught 3 passes for 29 yards and 2 touchdowns (working behind game starter Demetrius Harris) while regular starter David Njoku was a healthy scratch. Over the last 3 games, Baltimore’s defense has given up just 4 catches for 58 yards and 0 TD to tight ends — an NFL-best

Worth The Risk: Detroit QB Drew Lock vs. Detroit

As much I didn’t like Lock last week at Kansas City (see above), I like him at home against an under-performing and banged up Lions defense. Lock wasn’t good last week, but two weeks ago he completed 22 of 27 passes for 309 yards and 3 scores (plus an interception). He’s 2-1 as a starter.

Detroit’s D has given up an NFL worst 1,038 yards passing to QBs the last 3 weeks along with 8 touchdowns. Oof.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: NY Giants RB Saquon Barkley @ Washington

Barkley appears to be as healthy as he’s been in a while as he comes off a 36-20 win over the Dolphins where he carried the ball 24 times for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns while catching 5 passes for 31 yards. Barkley was hurt for a 24-3 win over the Redskins in Week 4, but his replacement Wayne Gallman had 18 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground, adding 6 receptions for 55 yards and another score.

In their last 3 games, the Washington defense has given up 352 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing, and 205 receiving yards and a touchdown to running backs.