WALTHAM (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police arrested 52-year-old East Boston man after a chase on I-95 from Needham into Waltham Friday morning. A trooper initially tried to stop the man because he was driving “erratically across all four lanes…putting other motorists in danger,” State Police said.
The driver refused to stop and eventually multiple troopers responded to assist the pursuit. Troopers laid out tire deflation devices but the suspect stopped his car before driving over them.
When he refused to get out of his pickup truck, troopers broke the passenger side in order to arrest him, according to State Police.
An ambulance responded to the scene to transport the man to Lahey Clinic for evaluation. He will then be taken to the State Police Barracks in Framingham for booking.
State Police said there was “evidence of possible narcotics use was located in the suspect vehicle.”
At least one cruiser was also towed away from the area. Several troopers suffered minor injuries while arresting the man.
Two lanes on I-95 North remain closed at this time. The scene is causing traffic delays on both sides of the highway.