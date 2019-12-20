BOSTON (Hoodline) – Wondering where to find the best day spas in Boston? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the spots, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.
Shoppers in the Boston area tend to spend more in December at health and beauty businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and email automation for small businesses.
1. Back Bay Skincare & Spa
First on the list is Back Bay Skincare & Spa. Located at 509 Columbus Ave. (between Rutland Square and Greenwich Park) in Back Bay, the day spa, skincare and waxing spot is the highest-rated day spa of its kind in Boston, boasting five stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp.
2. House of Colour Salon
Downtown’s House of Colour Salon, located at 125 Broad St. (between Wendell and High streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hair salon, day spa and makeup artist spot 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews.
3. G2O Spa & Salon
And over in Back Bay, check out G2O Spa & Salon, which has earned four stars out of 394 reviews on Yelp. You can find the day spa, nail salon and hair salon at 33 Exeter St. (between Boylston and Newbury streets).
4. PS Nails & Spa
Finally, there’s PS Nails & Spa, a Back Bay favorite with four stars out of 322 reviews. Stop by 34 Gloucester St. (between Commonwealth Avenue and Newbury Street) to hit up the nail salon, day spa and waxing spot.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.