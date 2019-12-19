BOSTON (CBS) — Would you know if you were having a heart attack? According to a new study reported in JAMA Network Open, there’s a good chance you might not.
Researchers in Texas looked at a national survey of more than 25,000 American adults and found that nearly half didn’t recognize some heart attack symptoms, and nearly 6% were not familiar with any.
Most people knew chest pain or pressure and shortness of breath were symptoms, but fewer were aware that lightheadedness, arm, jaw, neck or back pain might also be signs.
Additionally, almost 5% chose something other than calling 9-1-1 if they thought they were having heart attack symptoms, which means the public needs to be better educated on the most common signs and symptoms of a heart attack and what to do if they have them.