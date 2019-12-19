BOSTON (CBS) – A former State Police lieutenant has been indicted on charges he tried to cash in on holidays he never earned.
The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office said 47-year-old David Andrade of Westport received more than $11,500 worth of time off which he hadn’t earned and faked the attendance calendars to cover his tracks.
Andrade was the commander of the Dartmouth barracks at the time. He retired from the State Police in August.
Andrade was indicted by a Grand Jury on one count of Larceny Over $1,200 by Single Scheme and one count of Public Employee Standards of Conduct Violation. He will be arraigned in Bristol Superior Court at a later date.
State Police Colonel Christopher S. Mason said he is grateful to the supervisors who uncovered and immediately reported the alleged scheme. “This should serve as a clear signal to those we serve that we will not tolerate criminal activity and will pursue criminal charges when appropriate,” Colonel Mason said.