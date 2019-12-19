FRANKLIN (CBS) – Franklin police caught one their own stealing on Wednesday. The department’s therapy dog, Ben Franklin, has been helping himself to donated Christmas toys at the police station.
Video shared by the department on social media shows Ben walking through the halls holding a doll in a baby carrier in his mouth.
“We learned an extremely valuable lesson today,” police said. “When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be shipped off to the Santa Foundation, you should close the door to the classroom or keep the toys elevated.”
Officers follow Ben into a room and underneath a desk, where another toy has been stashed away.
“You are priceless,” Officer Eric Cusson tells Ben. “He’s going to start piling toys over there, he keeps bringing them in.”
Ben arrived at the department earlier this year as a puppy and helps comfort those involved in stressful or traumatic events.
Dogs need toys too! It comforts him!