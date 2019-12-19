Gordon Hayward Day-To-Day, But Celtics Don't Know What's Causing Foot DiscomfortThe Celtics don't know how Gordon Hayward hurt his foot and they don't know when he'll be back in action. But Danny Ainge isn't concerned about the latest injury that has sidelined the C's forward.

Kemba Walker Starts Strong, Finishes Strong In Celtics Win Over MavericksKemba Walker started with a bang in Dallas. Then he cooled off, only to finish with an even bigger bang to lead the Celtics to a much-needed road victory.

Boston Red Sox To Pay $13.4 Million Luxury Tax After Missing PlayoffsThe Red Sox topped the major leagues in payroll for the second straight season at $228 million.

Hurley's Picks: Remember When The Browns Were Going To Win The Super Bowl?It's worth taking a step back to recall a certain story that now feels like ancient history. And that story in this case involves a narrative formed over many months that decided that this year, in The Year Of Our Lord Two-Thousand And Nineteen ... the Cleveland Browns were going to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. In real life!

Walker, Brown And Tatum Lead Celtics Past Mavericks, 109-103The Boston Celtics turned to a new Big Three to earn a key road win.