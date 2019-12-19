



BOSTON (CBS) – A driver has been charged in a crash that killed a little boy in a stroller near his South Boston home back in 2018. Charlene Casey will be arraigned Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court on a motor vehicle homicide charge in the death of 22-month-old Colin McGrath.

Casey, 64, of South Boston, was indicted by a grand jury last month, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, which announced the charge Thursday.

Casey was driving a Toyota Prius on East Sixth Street around 3:30 p.m. on July 25, 2018 when prosecutors say she failed to yield to traffic on L Street. As she went into the intersection, the Prius hit a van which then went up on the sidewalk, hitting Colin’s stroller. Colin was killed. His four-year-old sister Sloane ended up with broken bones and other injuries, included a lacerated liver, but she survived. Their nanny was not seriously hurt.

“The tragedy of Colin’s death is compounded by the preventable nature of the crash that claimed his young, beautiful life,’’ D.A. Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “This was an exhaustive investigation led by my Office and members of the Boston Police Department. I’m grateful to every member of this team for their work securing the indictment, and supporting this family.”

The McGrath family released a brief statement after the indictment was announced.

“We remain enormously grateful for the support of our family, friends, community, colleagues, elected officials, the Boston Police Department, and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. We have trust and faith in the ongoing judicial process and ask for continued respect for our family’s privacy.”

Months after the crash, Colin’s parents, Kerry and Brendan, started Colin’s Joy Project, which will fund programs for families in need in South Boston. They’ll also build new neighborhood playgrounds.

“You realize that you need to figure out how to have a relationship with them after their life here,” Kerri told WBZ-TV in April. “Colin’s Joy Project has allowed us to have that relationship with him and continue that, but also make the most of those memories that we have.”