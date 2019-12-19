BUZZARDS BAY (CBS) – Less than a week before Christmas, there was a joyous scene on Cape Cod as a Coast Guard unit finally returned home after nine long months. U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 301 took one more march, the symbolic end of their deployment overseas.
“It feels good. It’s been a long nine months and it’s just good to come back and have somebody waiting for me,” Coast Guardsman Peter O’Donnell said. “It doesn’t really get much sweeter than that.”
“I was waterworks well before I thought I would be,” said Danielle Coderre, O’Donnell’s girlfriend. “When I finally locked eyes on him, it was good.”
The unit provided anti-terrorist force protection and coastal defense for missions all over now they’re back in loving arms.
“It’s unlike any feeling we felt since we left,” said Coast Guardsman Ryan Groesser. “Having my kids here and my mom and dad it’s really great.”
Some holiday presents are priceless and this is certainly one of them.