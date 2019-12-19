



BOSTON (CBS) – The kids are just about on Christmas break and you’ll be looking for ideas to get everybody out of the house and moving. Some great picks for the family are coming up over the next week.

OUTDOOR SKATING

Boston has another new, outdoor skating rink in its lineup. The Rink at 401 Park is the first public skating rink in The Fenway neighborhood. The 6,000 square foot rink opened this week. It costs $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. Skate rentals are available for an additional fee. Starting after the New Year there will be skating lessons, performances, and ice bocce.

https://401park.com/icerink/

When: Monday-Friday, 3-9pm; Saturday, 11am-10pm; Sunday, 11am-8pm

Where: 401 Park Street, Boston

Cost: $10/adult, $6 for students, seniors, and 12 & under. Skate rentals $6.

HOLIDAY POPS

Hear your holiday favorites as only the Boston Pops can play them. The famed orchestra’s holiday concerts are always a family favorite and a crowd pleaser – complete with the traditional sing-along and a visit from Santa. You can take in the sounds of the holidays inside a beautifully decorated Symphony Hall. There are matinee performances geared towards kids, and even one sensory friendly show. On the 23rd, WBZ’s own David Wade and Lisa Hughes have a special role in the show.

https://www.bso.org/

When: Dec. 4-24

Where: Symphony Hall, Boston

Cost: Prices range from $45 – $162

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their jaw-dropping talents back to Boston. Their world tour stops at the TD Garden the day after Christmas, for two shows. See basketball tricks that will leave you scratching your head. There will also be a live, world record attempt. And you may spot a familiar face on the court when WBZ meteorologist Zack Green joins the Globetrotters on the parquet.

https://www.tdgarden.com/

When: December 26 (11:30am & 4:30pm)

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Tickets: Prices range from $34- $184