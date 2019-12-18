SOUTH END (CBS) – A South End homeowner says he caught a Grinch on camera who he believes has been stealing wreaths from the front doors of homes in the area.
Alex Tsalagas set up a surveillance camera outside his building on Milford Street after he said someone took his wreaths for two years in a row.
Then on Monday, around 3 p.m., a man was seen on the video cutting down the $80 wreath and walking away.
“He looked like he was a professional. He looked very calm, very normal. He walked into the building like nothing is happening, (like) I’m somebody who belongs here, and that makes it a little bit more alarming than anything,” Tsalagas told WBZ-TV.
A Boston Police spokesperson told WBZ they are looking into the incident.
Tsalagas has since put up a new wreath, but this one has a lock on it.