



In the video above, WBZ’s Lisa Hughes took Dimas and Yasmine to the New England Aquarium, where they got to feed the turtles!

(MARE) – Dimas and Yasmine are siblings of Hispanic descent who are looking for their forever home together.

Dimas is an extremely sweet and affectionate boy who likes to swim, be outside, and play with action figures and cars. He is eager to please others and enjoys adult attention. Dimas gets along well with his sister, as well as with other children. Dimas receives extra supports in school and may do best in a substantially separated classroom. Dimas has some hearing loss, which was recently discovered.

Yasmine is a sweet and nurturing young girl who loves her older brother. She enjoys arts & crafts activities, swimming, playing with dolls and riding her bike. Yasmine wears hearing aids to help with hearing loss but does not need to utilize sign-language. Because the hearing loss was discovered more recently, Yasmine does have some speech delays, which she receives extra support for in school.

Legally freed for adoption, Dimas and Yasmine will bring joy to a patient family of any constellation that is understanding of their limitations. They will do well as the only children in a home or with older or younger siblings. An ideal family for the siblings will be loving and able to make a permanent commitment to them.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.