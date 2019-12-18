Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A man was arrested in Arizona, charged with stealing two World Series rings from former Red Sox manager Terry Francona.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced that Jamey Estep, 33, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with second degree burglary, theft, and trafficking in stolen property.
Francona’s World Series rings from 2004 and 2007 were reported stolen on November 7. They were found to have been sold to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix.
Detectives recovered the rings, and discovered a check for $245,830 belonging to Francona was fraudulently deposited earlier in the year.
Now the manager of the Cleveland Indians, Francona went 744-552 during eight seasons with the Red Sox.