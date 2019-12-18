WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage of House Impeachment Vote
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, Red Sox News, Terry Francona

BOSTON (CBS) – A man was arrested in Arizona, charged with stealing two World Series rings from former Red Sox manager Terry Francona.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced that Jamey Estep, 33, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with second degree burglary, theft, and trafficking in stolen property.

Jamey Estep. (Image Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department)

Francona’s World Series rings from 2004 and 2007 were reported stolen on November 7. They were found to have been sold to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix.

Detectives recovered the rings, and discovered a check for $245,830 belonging to Francona was fraudulently deposited earlier in the year.

Now the manager of the Cleveland Indians, Francona went 744-552 during eight seasons with the Red Sox.

Comments

Leave a Reply