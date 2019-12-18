



WEYMOUTH (CBS) – TD Bank employees handle money every day, but it’s what hundreds of employees did with their own cash that helped make this holiday so special for several families.

Four hundred employees donated $5 each for a jean day – funds that would help other families pay off their Christmas items.

Peggy Tinsley was moved to tears when she found out she was one of those lucky Walmart shoppers in Weymouth.

“Get out of here! Oh my goodness,” she exclaimed. “Merry Christmas!”

All of the items in her cart, including a toy car for her nine-month old grandson were paid off by a not-so-Secret Santa.

TD Bank Vice President and Manager Ivette Dejesus-Korecki spearheaded the cause and surprised five shoppers on the South Shore Wednesday.

“These people here today have one less thing that they have to be anxious or have anxiety over,” said DeJesus-Korecki.

Bank employees were able to raise $2,000 in just four days – money that TD Bank matched dollar-for-dollar.

The reactions were priceless.

“Anything can happen and I’m just thrilled about this. This is for my family, not me. So Merry Christmas!” said shopper Mary Hurley.

Four other families were surprised at the Methuen Walmart on Monday when the bank paid off their holiday layaway items. A kind gesture that’s inspiring others to spread the holiday cheer.

Hurley said it “absolutely” makes her want to pay it forward.