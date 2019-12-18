



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are down a pair of centers, leaving their front court depth a little slim over the next few weeks. With Robert Williams (three weeks) and Vincent Poirier (six weeks) sidelined, it certainly seems like the appropriate juncture for some Tacko Time in Boston.

The Celtics are calling up Tacko Fall from the G League, according to the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett, and he’ll be suiting up when Boston takes on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. That means if we’re lucky, NBA fans everywhere might be treated to the 7-foot-5 Fall matching up with Dallas’ own gigantic human, 7-foot-4, 291-pound center Boban Marjanović. If Brad Stevens and Rob Carlisle have any sense of what the bowels of NBA fandom really want, they’ll succumb and give us this monster matchup.

As much fun as that would be, it’s really just a sidebar for the rather difficult spot the Celtics find themselves in at the moment. For a team that was already short on big men, they’re now really short on big men. They’ll take on Dallas with only Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, and Fall as their only options at center, with 6-foot-7 forward Grant Williams likely to get some undersized minutes off the bench as well. Theis and Kanter will continue to get the bulk of the action, but Boston’s depth will truly be tested over the next three-to-six weeks with Williams and Poirier on the mend.

Fall is only allowed to spend 45 days in the NBA on the two-way contract he signed ahead of the season, so that may require some maneuvering over the next few weeks, as C’s president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge explained to Bullpett.

“We’ll just play it by ear, but he’ll be in Dallas and back home after Dallas for our game on Friday (vs. the Detroit Pistons),” said Ainge. “Then we’ll just take it week by week and see what’s happening.”

The gentle giant has played well in his eight games for the Maine Red Claws, averaging 13.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest. Fall has played one game with Boston this season, scoring four points and pulling down three rebounds in four minutes.

Those numbers came during garbage time against the New York Knicks. Fall can expect some much more meaningful minutes coming his way in the very near future.