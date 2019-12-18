Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The overall number of applicants to medical schools continues to grow, and now for the first time in history, there are more female medical students in the U.S. than male.
The number of women enrolled in medical school has been steadily climbing. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, women made up almost 47-percent of medical students in 2015 and 49.5-percent in 2018.
And now in 2019, they make up 50.5-percent of all medical school students.
There have also been modest gains in the number of African-American, Latino, and Native American medical students though they remain underrepresented in the physician workforce.