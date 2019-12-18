Comments
MANSFIELD (CBS) – A man accused of stealing from a Mansfield home early Tuesday morning has been arrested.
Kevin Gearhart, 54, was taken into custody at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was brought back to Mansfield for processing and to Attleboro District Court for arraignment.
Police said Gearhart and another man stole items from a house on Stearns Ave. while the homeowners were asleep. The suspects were able to enter the home by using a set a house keys left in an unlocked vehicle at the home, police said.
The second suspect involved in incident has been identified.
Gearhart has been charged with breaking and entering nighttime for a felony, larceny over $1,200 and fugitive from justice.