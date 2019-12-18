WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage of House Impeachment Vote
BOSTON (CBS) – Prosecutors dropped all charges against a Marine veteran who was accused of raping five prostitutes at gunpoint in Boston.

Joseph Losano, 53, of Swampscott allegedly picked up the woman in the Methadone Mile area of Boston from 2017-18.

Joseph Losano stood in the hallway out of view at his arraignment in Roxbury District Court in May. (WBZ-TV)

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said the prosecution can’t proceed because they don’t have enough evidence to go to trial.

A judge ruled that photo identifications made by three of the victims were inadmissible, the Boston Globe reported.

