BOSTON (CBS) — It’s looking like the Patriots will be without slot corner Jonathan Jones this weekend when they host the Buffalo Bills.

Jones missed his second straight day of practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Saturday’s tilt against the Bills in doubt. Jones had to leave Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a groin injury, an injury that will likely keep him from suiting up for Saturday’s game.

The fourth-year corner has played well for the Patriots, primarily in the slot, but he had a tough game on Sunday. Before leaving with the groin injury, Jones was responsible for Cethan Carter on the tight end’s eight-yard touchdown grab. He has been getting exposed in recent weeks, though if the groin injury has been bothering him for some time, that may have played into his struggles.

If Jones can’t play, veteran Jason McCourty will likely take over slot duties for New England, as long as he’s healthy. McCourty has been inactive for two of the last three games with a groin injury of his own, and has only played four snaps over the last four games. If McCourty also can’t play on Saturday, rookie Joejuan Williams may see some extended playing time.

Receiver Julian Edelman was once again present on the field for the start of practice on Wednesday, despite the collection of injuries the receiver is currently dealing with. We’ll find out how much Edelman and other players did during Wednesday’s session when New England releases their second practice/injury report of the week.

The Patriots will practice one more time on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the 10-4 Buffalo Bills.

