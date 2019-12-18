BOSTON (CBS) — Another day, another injury for the Boston Celtics. Forward Gordon Hayward has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the Mavericks in Dallas with a sore left foot.
Hayward was on the court for the team’s shootaround Wednesday morning, but was downgraded to out shortly after. It’s unclear when Hayward suffered this injury, especially since the Celtics haven’t played since last Thursday night.
He joins guard Marcus Smart and centers Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier on Boston’s ever-growing list of injured players. Smart hasn’t played since Dec. 6 with an eye infection (which has since spread to both eyes). Williams is dealing with a bone edema in his left hip and won’t be reassessed for another three weeks, while Poirier is on the shelf for 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his pinky on Wednesday.
Hayward had just returned from a month-long absence due to a broken bone in his left hand, and averaged 14 points off 56 percent shooting in his three games back. For the season, he’s averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season.