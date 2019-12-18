WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage of House Impeachment Vote
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boxford News, Interstate 95

BOXFORD (CBS) – A driver suffered minor injuries after a piece of concrete crashed into their window in Boxford on Wednesday.

It happened in the area of the Bare Hill Road overpass on Interstate 95.

A car was hit by a piece of concrete in Boxford. (WBZ-TV)

A car was towed from the area. A hole could be seen in the vehicle’s windshield.

State Police it’s not yet clear where the concrete came from. MassDOT is checking the overpass.

“MassDOT has received a report that something may have fallen from this bridge and an inspection crew is going to the location to evaluate the situation,” MassDOT said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply