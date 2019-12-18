BOURNE (CBS) – Two teenage brothers who were injured Tuesday in a Bourne crash remain in critical condition but have shown some positive signs, according to Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School.
The school posted that the high school students, ages 14 and 17, remain in the intensive care unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island.
On Tuesday, the truck they were driving in slid off Route 28 and crashed into a tree. Both boys underwent surgery after the crash, which happened on their way to school.
Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School said the older brother opened his eyes and gave his family a thumbs up. The younger brother “has responded to stimuli.”
“Please continue to keep them and their family in your thoughts,” the school said.