



BOSTON (CBS) – As democracy brewed in Washington D.C., ‘Democracy Brewing’ was packed in Downtown Crossing. On the TVs at the local brewery and bar: not the Celtics game, but CSPAN, showing nonstop coverage of impeachment debates and the final vote in the House of Representatives to impeach President Trump.

“It’s a big deal,” said Boston local Perry Jacobs. “There’s no coincidence that we came to Democracy Brewing where CSPAN is on the TV.”

While some were just there to eat and drink patriotic-named brews with friends, others were invested in the historic happenings on the TV. Couple David and Cecilia Bologna of Charlestown are a house divided. David supports the president and is opposed to impeachment, and Cecilia supports it.

“It leads to some interesting conversations and we decide at Christmas we just don’t talk about it,” Cecilia joked.

“I think this is tearing us apart right now,” her husband David said. “We’re not getting anything done. [Democrats have] been after this guy for three years now…If they wanted to impeach him, they should probably allege a crime. I haven’t seen any crime.”

Cecilia, however, believes the president needs to be “held accountable for his behavior,” saying, “we are a nation divided and it is tearing us apart, but I also feel that somebody in the office of the president needs to behave in a better fashion.”

Others like Kelly Wilson at the bar, who believes Trump “absolutely should be impeached,” told WBZ that following the impeachment news cycle closely has been overwhelming.

“It’s overwhelming in that it’s the same stuff over and over again,” she said. “People aren’t really changing. They’re just getting louder.”

Perry Jacobs feels as though the impeachment process will hurt the Democrats in the 2020 election. “That’s what I’m afraid of,” he said. “[Democrats] might be blowing their effort on an impeachment when in reality they need to be finding someone to win in 2020.”