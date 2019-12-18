



BOSTON (CBS) — The last time the Patriots and Bills met, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was a little bit fiery.

Whether it was arguing with officials, making ill-advised challenges, or showing a misunderstanding of the rule book, McDermott spent a good portion of that lovely autumn Sunday screaming his head off.

That activity began long before kickoff, actually, as McDermott was seen on video confronting two Patriots employees during warmups. One of those Patriots employees was Brian Belichick, son of Bill and a coaching assistant. McDermott appeared to have been concerned with the location of those two Patriots employees during pregame warmups, and thus demonstrably ordered them to relocate.

Sean McDermott shooing a couple of Patriots staffers off the field who were watching the end of #Bills warmups.

McDermott appears pretty unhappy#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6CV8a0sOQc — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 29, 2019

A day after that game, which the Patriots won 16-10, McDermott didn’t say anything at all about the altercation (or any of his other grievances). So, on a conference call with New England reporters on Wednesday, the head coach was asked for a comment.

Unsurprisingly, McDermott did not have one.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” McDermott said Wednesday. “That was last game. I don’t think it’s worth getting into.”

That pregame showdown was not the first time the Bills and Patriots have gotten into a little brouhaha. Back in 2016, when Rex Ryan was still the Buffalo head coach, some Bills players started a shoving match with Patriots players and coaches during pregame. All eyes will be on the field Saturday for pregame, in case another Wild West confrontation takes place. If it does, you can bet that McDermott won’t have a comment.