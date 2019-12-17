



SUDBURY (CBS) – As snow turned to freezing rain, the town of Sudbury kept an eye on the road conditions with a new gadget: Frost Control Sensors. This storm is the first time the town will be able to test the new technology.

Public Works Director Dan Nason installed six infrared light sensors to traffic lights and trees that will monitor just how cold the pavement will get during winter storms.

“It will save us money, as well as environmentally speaking, we don’t want to apply too much salt if we don’t have to,” Nason said. “We can save $6,000 every time we call the contractors.”

The state already uses technology similar to the Frost Control Sensors, but tools like this help small towns in a big way.

“It’s really going to help us predict what’s going to happen in the next six to 12 hours in the storm,” said Nason.

The real-time data will alert crews of the best time to pre-treat and salt the roads.

One driver told WBZ-TV, “Once I got into Sudbury, it was really slick, so I thought I’d pick the kids up from school early.”

Nason says the data, so far, has been accurate in terms of road temperatures, humidity and dew points – allowing his crews to make better decisions.

But, it can’t prevent snow-related accidents. That’s why cities and towns are urging drivers to do their part and navigate slowly.

“I slid a little bit, but not too bad at all. Just take it slow and easy,” said driver Patrick Rogers.