BOSTON (CBS) — A security guard who worked at Primark in downtown Boston and allegedly threw an 11-year-old to the ground and punched her in the face pleaded not guilty to assault charges in court Tuesday.
Mohammad Khan, 36, of Cambridge, was released on personal recognizance bail. Both he and his employer, Securitas Services USA Inc., are charged with assault and battery on a child under 14. It is unclear whether or not Khan is still employed by the security company.
Police said Khan used excessive force when he tried to detain her back in June after she allegedly attempted to steal approximately $175 worth of merchandise. They say he has been reprimanded on at least four previous occasions for using more force than allowed.
Khan and his defense attorney, Jeanne Carol, declined to comment in court Tuesday.
A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 22.