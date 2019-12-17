



BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds gathered on the Boston Common Tuesday night, calling on Congressional leaders to ensure the impeachment process against President Trump is fair.

Huddled together facing the State House, there were voters from both parties.

“It’s not the Republican Party I grew up with,” one woman said. “So that’s why I’m here. I’m scared.”

And future voters of all ages.

“You’re never too young. Keep on trying!” a young girl said. “This is what democracy looks like.”

The event on Boston Common was one of hundreds across the country calling for a fair and impartial process before the U.S. House votes on articles of impeachment.

“We need to make sure our elected officials understand the will of the people is to go through this really difficult but necessary process because the stakes are democratic and electoral integrity,” another woman said.

Speakers, including former governor and current presidential candidate Bill Weld, encouraged action.

“This is not just about Donald Trump. It’s about us. All of us as Americans and what kind of country we want to live in,” Weld said.

The House will vote on the articles of impeachment after six hours of debate on Wednesday.