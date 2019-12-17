Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – Three members of the New England Patriots have been named to the NFL Pro Bowl. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and special teams captain Matthew Slater were selected to represent the Patriots, who are currently 11-3.
It is the eighth career Pro Bowl selection for Matthew Slater. He has now surpassed Steve Tasker for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history.
Gilmore was named to his third career Pro Bowl and second consecutive with the Patriots.
This is the second career Pro Bowl for Hightower, previously being selected in 2016.
The game will be held on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.