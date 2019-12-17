MANSFIELD (CBS) — Police in Mansfield said two men stole items from a house while the homeowners were asleep inside early Tuesday morning. “The suspects were able to gain access with a set of house keys left in the homeowner’s unlocked vehicle,” according to police.
Residents in the Stearns Avenue area are asked to look in their homes and cars to see if the men committed any additional crimes.
Police have pinpointed the suspects and their four-door silver sedan in surveillance video from inside the home, a convenience store they visited, and around town.
One of the men was identified as 54-year-old Kevin Gearhart, who is believed to be homeless. A warrant against Gearhart includes charges of breaking and entering into a building at night for a felony, breaking and entering into a vehicle at night for a felony, larceny from a building, larceny over $1,200, and conspiracy.
The second man involved has not been identified. He was a black man, about 6’, in his mid-30s, slight facial hair, with a dark-colored hooded jacket with buttons, dark pants, a dark stocking-type hat, and dark sneakers with white trim on the bottom.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 508-261-7300 (press option 8 to speak with front desk staff) or messaging them on Facebook. If you see the men, call 911.