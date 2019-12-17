CBSN BostonWatch Now
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are hoping the public can help identify two people who were caught on surveillance video stealing the coin drawer of a laundry machine.

The landlord of an apartment on Myrtle Street in Manchester reported the incident, which happened on November 27. Though the suspects only made off with about $40 in coins, they caused about $1,000 in damage to the machine.

Two people suspected of stealing a coin drawer from a Manchester apartment’s laundry room. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

Manchester Police released video of the incident on Tuesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Manchester Police.

