MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are hoping the public can help identify two people who were caught on surveillance video stealing the coin drawer of a laundry machine.
Do you know who these people are? They walked into a laundry room at a Manchester apartment building and removed the top of a washing machine which included the coin drawer. Call MPD @ 693-668-8711 or the Crimeline @ 603-624-4040 with info. pic.twitter.com/loAxpiysm2
— Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 17, 2019
The landlord of an apartment on Myrtle Street in Manchester reported the incident, which happened on November 27. Though the suspects only made off with about $40 in coins, they caused about $1,000 in damage to the machine.
Manchester Police released video of the incident on Tuesday.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Manchester Police.