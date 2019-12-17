LITTLETON (CBS) — A Littleton police officer saved a dog’s life Tuesday morning after it fell through the ice and into frigid water.
Police said they received a call about a dog that had fallen through the ice on Long Lake Beach around 10:45 a.m. Officer Brian Casey responded within a few minutes and located the dog, named Tuukka, just off the dock.
Casey was able to rescue Tuukka from the water by making a lasso and pulling him out.
“It was extremely fortunate that Officer Casey was able to get to the scene as quickly as he did and help get Tuukka to safety,” Littleton Police Chief Matthew Pinard said. “This is a good chance to remind everyone, whether they have two legs or four, that it’s still too early in the season to be going out on the ice.”