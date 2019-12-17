BOSTON (CBS) — A 64-year-old Dorchester man was arrested for a hit and run in South Boston at the beginning of the month. John Murphy was arraigned on several charges Tuesday.
According to Massachusetts State Police, on Dec. 2, a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Day Boulevard near K Street. She was rushed to Tuft’s Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
At the time, police released photos of what they believed to be a mid-to-late-2000s Lincoln Town Car that was involved.
Prosecutors said a witness told police the car in question was “operating erratically” before the crash.
Murphy allegedly rented a car after the crash, police said.
He was charged with operating to endanger, leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating after suspension, operating while texting, tampering with evidence, and crosswalk violation.