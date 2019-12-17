Comments
LEICESTER (CBS) — Christmas is saved because the Grinch was arrested by Leicester Police in their own “Cops” parody Tuesday.
“We’ve got eight days left, we’ve got to move on this and get it done,” said Detective Timothy Fontaine, prepping police officers.
In the video, multiple police cruisers and a police helicopter responded to the scene. The Grinch is spotted outside a house and police are able to arrest him without incident.
“We finally got you, you’re under arrest Grinch, you’re coming with us,” one officer said while handcuffing the character.
“He is being held without bail, until after Christmas,” police said.