Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The injuries are piling up for the Celtics. Even when they’re at practice.
The team announced on Tuesday that center Vincent Poirier suffered a fractured right pinkie during Monday’s practice. The injury requires surgery, which will keep Poirier out of action for approximately six weeks.
That news comes a day after the team announced that center Robert Williams is out for the foreseeable future after being diagnosed with a hip edema, and that Marcus Smart remains out with an infection to both of his eyes.
The 7-foot Poirier has come off the bench in nine games for Boston this season, playing just under five minutes per game. The 26-year-old most recently grabbed five rebounds in a win over Cleveland.