BOSTON (CBS) — Do you ever have a hard time resisting temptation, like pizza or chocolate cake? A new study finds you may just be wired that way.
Impulsive behavior, defined as acting without thinking about the consequences, has been linked to overeating, binging, weight gain and obesity.
Researchers at the University of Georgia have discovered a brain circuit affects whether you can say “no” to tempting foods. They found when they stimulated cells in a particular region of the brain in rats, they more impulsively pressed a lever to receive high-fat, high-sugar pellets.
They hope they can use this information to develop treatments for overeating.
