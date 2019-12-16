Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA is planning to install gates at three major commuter rail stations to collect more fares. Keolis customer service said the gates will be added at North Station, South Station and Back Bay.
The gates are planned to begin being installed in early 2020. They would be like the gates at every subway station.
Keolis is still deciding where to place the gates within the stations.
The plan to add fare gates is part of the MBTA’s Revenue Growth Proposal.
