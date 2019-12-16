BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon has once again been suspended by the NFL.

The receiver, who was picked up by the Seahawks during this season after the Patriots released him earlier in the year, has been suspended indefinitely.

The suspension stems from violating the NFL’s substance policy. The official statement did not specify whether Gordon had taken “performance-enhancing substances” or “substances of abuse,” though it’s the latter category that’s led to Gordon’s prior discipline over the years.

Gordon, 28, caught seven passes for 139 yards and no touchdowns in five games with the Seahawks this year. Prior to that, he caught 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games with New England. Last season, he caught 40 pases for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Patriots, before he was suspended indefinitely late in the season.

That suspension was lifted late in the summer, allowing Gordon to rejoin the Patriots, but he’s now set to sit out for an undetermined amount of time yet again.

In 2014, Gordon was first suspended for a year and then later suspended indefinitely after his fourth violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, keeping him out of the league for the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 seasons and the majority of the 2017 season. He returned to the Browns late in 2017 and showed promise, but early in the 2018 season, the Browns traded him to the Patriots.