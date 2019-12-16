



MARLBORO (CBS)- A man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in her car Thursday was arraigned Monday on multiple charges including murder. Luis Santos, 23, was arrested Friday and is now being held without bail.

Hudson police say Santos ran away Thursday afternoon after shooting his 20-year-old girlfriend Karla Rodriguez in the head outside his home on Howe Street. Rodriguez died in a hospital Friday morning.

Prosecutors said Monday that after the shooting, Santos allegedly called a witness and told them he needed help. When asked what he did, he allegedly told them he had killed Karla and then asked for help procuring a flight to Puerto Rico.

Santos is charged with murder, assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license.

Karla’s family members wore shirts that said “#Justice4Karlita” in court Monday. They were seen consoling one another during the arraignment.

“We just want people to voice,” Karla’s cousin said outside the courtroom. “If they’re in a bad situation, speak up. Say something.”

According to the police report, the victim’s mother told her she was pregnant two weeks ago. She had been dating Santos three months, and their relationship “began to deteriorate” after they learned of the pregnancy. It is unclear who the father of the child might have been.

Court documents allege that on the day Rodriguez was killed, Santos was dropped off at a hospital where Rodriguez had had a doctor’s appointment. He drove her home in her car as she had called him to tell him she didn’t feel safe to drive.

Rodriguez’s mother received a text from her during the drive home where she said Santos was very mad at her, had threatened to kill her and tried to hit her, according to the police report. This was their last communication.

A pretrial hearing for Santos was set for Jan. 24. Police say Santos has no prior record.

Rodriguez was the mother of a young son. Her family members described her as having “a beautiful soul.”