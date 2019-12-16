BOSTON (CBS) – Elizabeth Warren and other candidates in the Democratic presidential primary have spent most of their time in early voting states like New Hampshire and Iowa. But as the race enters crunch time, the senator from Massachusetts is planning a big speech in Boston.
Warren’s campaign announced Monday that she’ll mark the one-year anniversary of exploring a run for president with a New Year’s Eve speech.
“Elizabeth Warren will deliver a New Year’s Eve address from the historic Old South Meeting House about what’s possible when ordinary Americans dream beyond the corruption they see and imagine a new future together,” her campaign said in a statement.
The Old South Meeting House was where colonists gathered to protest British actions leading up to the American Revolution.
A new national poll of the Democratic race from NPR and Marist University has Warren in third place with 17%. She trails former Vice President Joe Biden at 24% and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 22%.
