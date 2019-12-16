Marcus Smart Suffering From Infection In Both EyesThe Boston Celtics have been without their heart and soul for the past three games, as Marcus Smart has been dealing with an eye infection. That infection has now gotten worse, according to head coach Brad Stevens.

Celtics' Robert Williams Diagnosed With Bone Edema, Will Miss At Least Three WeeksCeltics second-year big man Robert Williams has missed the last three games due to a sore hip. Now, the Celtics know exactly what's ailing him, and they also now he'll out for quite a while.

Watch When Danny Shelton Turned The Whole Game Around For The Patriots Vs. BengalsCan one single play by an interior defensive lineman change an entire game?

Here's How Patriots Can Win (Or Lose) AFC East Crown Vs. BillsFor just the second time in the 21st century, the Buffalo Bills are heading to the playoffs. Yet while reaching the postseason is an achievement in and of itself out in Western New York, the Bills likely want more.

Video 'Controversy' Is Mostly A Joke And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsWe've now seen the secret sideline video. Lo and behold, it was ... exactly what the Patriots admitted it was. What a joke.