BOSTON (CBS) — For a few hours on Sunday, it appeared to be a real possibility that Julian Edelman could miss the Patriots’ game against the Bengals. Now we have a slightly better understanding of why.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported some details on Edelman’s injury on Monday, noting that the receiver required treatment three times per day during the week leading up to Sunday’s game.

“He was in some serious difficulty all week long, in some pain, as he did some damage to the tendon in his left knee,” Giardi said. “He was getting treatment three times a day to try to be on the field, and he managed to get on the field. But he clearly wasn’t himself.”

Edelman missed Wednesday’s practice before making it onto the practice field on Thursday and Friday as a limited participant. Edelman was listed on the injury report with knee and shoulder issues.

Though he did suit up on Sunday, he caught just two passes for nine yards, and he was on the field for just 62 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, his second-lowest snap count of the season.

“He is one of the toughest guys around. His teammates really admire him,” Giardi added. “But I think there was a point there where some of his teammates were like, ‘Maybe this wasn’t the game for him to play in.’ And now they’ve got the short week to get ready for Buffalo. And look, that Buffalo Bills defense is outstanding, and if Julian Edelman can’t give you something like he’s done prior to last week, it could be trouble.”

Gutsy performance but not the production the #Patriots will need from their go to guy going forward #Patriots @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/UPiihKffo4 — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 16, 2019

Prior to Sunday’s showing in Cincinnati, Edelman had what stood as his least productive game of the season against the Bills in September, when he caught four passes for 30 yards. The Patriots won that game in Buffalo by a 16-10 final score, though they scored just one offensive touchdown.

Edelman’s recorded 1,019 receiving yards this year, a tick under 30 percent of the whole team’s receiving yardage. He’s also caught six touchdowns, leading the team in that category. He’s also rushed eight times for 27 yards, and he’s completed two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

If Edelman ends up unable to play on Saturday against the Bills, it would likely mean an increased role in the offense for Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry, Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers, the latter two of whom barely saw the field on Sunday in Cincinnati.