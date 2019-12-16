BOSTON (CBS) — A study has found Boston to be one of the most caring cities in the country. Boston was ranked ninth out of the 100 most populated cities in the country by a new WalletHub list.
Virginia Beach came in first.
The study evaluated 39 different measurements that fall under three categories: caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable, and caring in the workforce. Boston performed best in the last category, placing third overall.
Most specifically, Boston was tied for first place with the “most residents working in the community and social services per capita” measurement. It also came in fifth for “Most Teachers’ Care for Students’ Well-Being.”
Boston also had the second-highest “percent of sheltered homeless people,” according to WalletHub, but was ranked 68th (four-way tie) for the “lowest percent of income donated to charity.”
