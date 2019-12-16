Here's How Patriots Can Win (Or Lose) AFC East Crown Vs. BillsFor just the second time in the 21st century, the Buffalo Bills are heading to the playoffs. Yet while reaching the postseason is an achievement in and of itself out in Western New York, the Bills likely want more.

Video 'Controversy' Is Mostly A Joke And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsWe've now seen the secret sideline video. Lo and behold, it was ... exactly what the Patriots admitted it was. What a joke.

N'Keal Harry Steps Up, Provides Patriots Offense With Much-Needed BoostWhile the stats may not fully show it, Harry did indeed take another step forward.

Suspended Patriots Producer Releases Statement: 'No Intention' To Provide Footage To Football OperationsThe Patriots suspended the videographer who filmed the Bengals' sideline, according to The Boston Globe.

Stephon Gilmore Boosts Case For Defensive Player Of The YearStephon Gilmore is the best cornerback, playing on the best defense in the NFL. He deserves the Defensive Player of the Year award.