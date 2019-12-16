BOSTON (CBS) — Two teens were arrested by Boston police early Saturday morning after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint near Faneuil Hall, according to Boston police.
Rafael Cruz, 19, of Boston, is charged with armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm among other charges. Nicholas Noel, 18, of Boston, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and intimidation of a witness.
Police said they were patrolling the area of State Street and Congress Street just before 1:20 a.m. when they saw two men, later identified as Cruz and Noel, pressed closely to a third man in the corner of a doorway. Officers saw one of the men carrying something, and the third man looked scared.
As officers approached the situation to investigate, the two men walked away quickly, police said. The third man came up to the officers and said he had been robbed at gunpoint. He told police the two men had pulled out a gun and forced him to take money out of a nearby ATM.
Both men were arrested quickly, and officers said they found a 9 mm. handgun on one of the suspects. They also found a wallet, credit cards and other property that belonged to the victim.
They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court at a later date.
