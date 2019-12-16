Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Bruins fans are the second-best in the NHL, according to a list by Forbes. The rankings were created by looking at hometown crowd reach, television rankings, attendance, secondary market ticket demand, merchandise sales, and social media reach.
The Pittsburgh Penguins fans came in first.
Forbes said the Bruins are at an advantage because the team is one of the Original Six, meaning they have “four generations of fans.” Bruins tickets are the “second-most in demand on the secondary market.”
Boston fans also came in second during last season’s playoffs. The fanbase for the St. Louis Blues, who ended up beating the Bruins for their first Stanley Cup, was ranked seventh.
