WEATHER ALERT:School Closings And Delays List For December 17
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Bedford News, Boston News, School Bus Crash


BEDFORD (CBS) — A man was taken to the hospital after his sedan crashed into a school bus in Bedford Monday afternoon. Thirteen students were on the bus but none were seriously injured.

Police responded to MacIntosh Road around 4 p.m. They found the car lodged underneath the back bumper of the bus.

A car crashed into a school bus in Bedford (Image credit Bedford PD)

According to police, two kids were evaluated for injuries but no one who was on the bus needed to be transported.

Parents were notified by Bedford Public Schools and arrangements were make to pick students up at the scene of the crash.

A sedan crashed into a school bus with children onboard in Bedford Monday evening (WBZ-TV)

The driver of the sedan will likely be cited for several motor vehicle violations, police said.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Police are continuing to investigate.

Comments

Leave a Reply