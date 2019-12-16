Comments
BEDFORD (CBS) — A man was taken to the hospital after his sedan crashed into a school bus in Bedford Monday afternoon. Thirteen students were on the bus but none were seriously injured.
Police responded to MacIntosh Road around 4 p.m. They found the car lodged underneath the back bumper of the bus.
According to police, two kids were evaluated for injuries but no one who was on the bus needed to be transported.
Parents were notified by Bedford Public Schools and arrangements were make to pick students up at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the sedan will likely be cited for several motor vehicle violations, police said.
It is unclear what caused the crash. Police are continuing to investigate.