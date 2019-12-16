DEDHAM (CBS) — A 24-year-old man appeared before a judge Monday morning, just hours after he allegedly drove his pickup truck into a Dedham house.
Alexander Mann, of Dedham, was arraigned on multiple charges, including operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury.
The crash left a 71-year-old woman pinned underneath the truck. Rescue crews had to rip down a wall inside the Sprague Street home to free her, prosecutors said.
She was taken to a Brigham and Women’s Hospital with a broken pelvis, internal injuries, and a potential eye injury. She needed surgery but is expected to recover.
According to prosecutors, Mann agreed to take a breathalyzer at the scene and his blood-alcohol level was .23. Empty and full beer cans were found in the truck along with a bottle of rum.
“There was a witness who was driving on Sprague Street who said she saw the truck completely into her lane, she honked at it, and then shortly thereafter the truck crashed into [the Sprague street house],” a prosecutor said.
Mann was also charged with operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation. He has no prior record.
A judge set Mann’s bail at $2,500. If he makes bail, he will be subjected to drug and alcohol testing through a device at least four times a day.
Mann can also not drive while the case is pending. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 10.
