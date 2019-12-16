WEATHER ALERT:Snow Will Make For Messy Tuesday Commutes
DEDHAM (CBS) — A 24-year-old man appeared before a judge Monday morning, just hours after he allegedly drove his pickup truck into a Dedham house.

Alexander Mann, of Dedham, was arraigned on multiple charges, including operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury.

Andrew Mann was arraigned Monday on charges of operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury. (WBZ-TV)

The crash left a 71-year-old woman pinned underneath the truck. Rescue crews had to rip down a wall inside the Sprague Street home to free her, prosecutors said.

She was taken to a Brigham and Women’s Hospital with a broken pelvis, internal injuries, and a potential eye injury. She needed surgery but is expected to recover.

According to prosecutors, Mann agreed to take a breathalyzer at the scene and his blood-alcohol level was .23. Empty and full beer cans were found in the truck along with a bottle of rum.

A pickup truck crashed into a Dedham home Sunday night (WBZ-TV)

“There was a witness who was driving on Sprague Street who said she saw the truck completely into her lane, she honked at it, and then shortly thereafter the truck crashed into [the Sprague street house],” a prosecutor said.

Mann was also charged with operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation. He has no prior record.

A judge set Mann’s bail at $2,500. If he makes bail, he will be subjected to drug and alcohol testing through a device at least four times a day.

Mann can also not drive while the case is pending. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 10.

