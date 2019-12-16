



DEDHAM (CBS) — A 24-year-old man appeared before a judge Monday morning, just hours after he allegedly drove his pickup truck into a Dedham house.

Alexander Mann, of Dedham, was arraigned on multiple charges, including operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing serious bodily injury.

Two women were watching TV in the living room when the truck smashed through the wall. The crash left a 71-year-old woman pinned underneath the truck. Rescue crews had to rip down a wall inside the Sprague Street home to free her, prosecutors said.

She was taken to a Brigham and Women’s Hospital with a broken pelvis, internal injuries, and a potential eye injury. She needed surgery but is expected to recover.

According to prosecutors, Mann agreed to take a breathalyzer at the scene and his blood-alcohol level was .23. Empty and full beer cans were found in the truck along with a bottle of rum.

“There was a witness who was driving on Sprague Street who said she saw the truck completely into her lane, she honked at it, and then shortly thereafter the truck crashed into [the Sprague street house],” a prosecutor said.

That woman was Lisa Barone. “I was the truck just starting to cross the yellow line and then was directly almost head-on into my car. Then the truck sort of disappeared, I didn’t know what happened so I turned around and it was inside the house,” she told WBZ-TV. “I’m thankful today, and I’m happy to hear that woman’s going to be OK.”

Mann was also charged with operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation. He has no prior record.

A judge set Mann’s bail at $2,500. If he makes bail, he will be subjected to drug and alcohol testing through a device at least four times a day.

Mann can also not drive while the case is pending. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 10.