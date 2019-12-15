Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Two dogs featured on this week’s Pet Parade have overcome their share of medical struggles.
Rocky and Leah are up for adoption through Quincy Animal Shelter.
Rocky is a 13-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who was surrendered about six weeks ago. Rocky had testicular cancer and dental disease, but underwent surgery. Now, his cancer is virtually gone and his teeth are in better shape.
Leah is a 5-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who is totally deaf. She had very serious skin and eye issues that were treated thanks to the facility.
For more information, visit the Quincy Animal Shelter website.
You must log in to post a comment.